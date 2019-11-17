SPOKANE, Wash.- It's no question that police pursuits capture the attention of so many when they do happen, especially on TV.
But lights, sirens, bold maneuvers, and high speeds is something the Spokane Police look to use only for certain crimes that have been committed.
"It's not that that we will never pursue a vehicle. What we're doing with this is we are re-evaluating the criteria we would have in place to initiate a pursuit," said Spokane Police Sgt.Terry Preuninger.
The general order says Spokane police are only allowed to initiate pursuits for violent crimes like arson, assault, murder, or residential burglary. This new policy leaves out cases like DUI's and reckless driving. SPD is also citing safety concerns not only for the public who could be put at risk but also for the officers and suspects involved.
The latest example was on October 25th when police started to pursue a vehicle. Still, the chase only lasted 30 seconds after the car being pursued crashed into another car sending three people to the hospital.
Another example was one that was caught on a Ring Doorbell camera, where police chased a suspect through a neighborhood full of families and kids. That chase ended when the suspect crashed into a police car, injuring the suspect and the officer.
Sgt. Terry Preuninger says officers often evaluate situations on a case-by-case basis "What we need to remember is officers have been making these decisions, field supervisors have been making these decisions for decades. Where we begin a chase, it's a lawful chase, it meets the criteria for the pursuit policy, but their officers or their supervisors determine that risk is too great based on the place we're chasing them, the time we're chasing them and what we are chasing them for."
But don't think that because of this new guidance, Spokane Police will give up tracking suspects down.
"We catch people constantly who we chose not to chase in a pursuit and get them later. Remember we have video cameras. There are, at times, we have other means of support and technology to track vehicles to find people; there are witnesses. There's the radio which you cannot outrun no matter how fast your car goes," Preuninger told KHQ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.