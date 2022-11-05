REARDAN, Wash. - Lauren Freebourn and her family lost their home in a fire early Saturday morning.
“Not a memory that I’m going to cherish," she said.
Lauren was home with her family during the windstorm that battered the region when the power shut off. She said her husband Chris set up their generator, but it kept giving them issues.
“He went out to check on it and he yelled, and I ran right over there,” said Lauren. “The flames were already as high as the house.”
Lauren said Chris’s first thought was to move the generator away from the house.
“He tried to grab it and pull it, and it flared up in his face."
First responders rushed Chris to the hospital, where he was treated for his burns. Both parents and all three kids made it out safely. But of the two dogs and six cats, they’re still not sure if all of them are okay.
“[We’re] still missing three of the cats,” said Lauren.
Even though the house is beyond recovery, Lauren is taking strength in knowing her husband and kids are okay.
“It could have been so much worse,” she said.
The family spent the night at Chris’s brother's house and will stay at a hotel until they figure out another option. Both she and Chris say they are proud of how they responded in the moment, even though they didn’t know it was coming.
Three family pets, a grey cat, a white calico cat, and a black cat, are still missing. They are asking for anyone with information on any of the cats to reach out to them at 509-714-7252.
Power outages are common during wintertime, and many people have generators to use while waiting for the lights to come back on. The Department of Health (DOH) has safety tips for how to use a generator safely during a power outage.
- Determine how much power you'll need to avoid overloading the generator. Ask an electrician if you're unsure!
- Never use a generator inside a home or attached garage. Even opening doors and windows will not stop deadly carbon monoxide buildup.
- Ensure there are no exposed wires in the cords; use an outdoor grounded extension cord if necessary.
- Keep generators at least 20 feet away from the house
- Never use a generator in wet or rainy conditions. Place generators under an outdoor canopy-like structure to shield it from elements. Do not operate a generator with wet hands.
For more tips from the DOH, visit their website!