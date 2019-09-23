Fall is here! Let the fruit picking and fun commence at Green Bluff.
The autumn equinox officially hit the Inland Northwest early Monday morning, marking the official end of the summer.
Green Bluff is a popular destination in the area during the fall, featuring dozens of family-owned farms. A map is available showing the 37 individually-ran farms.
And how bout 'dem apples? The Apple Festival runs from late September through October when apples are ripe for picking. Many farms have a wide selection of u-pick or farmer-picked apples as well as pumpkins and other produce. Walter's Fruit Ranch is a popular option for apple picking on the Bluff.
On top of the delicious fruit, many farms offer lots of fun like live music, crafts, corn mazes and more great food.
One of the many events offered include the Fall Harvest Festival at Beck's Harvest House. The festival is underway now through late October, offering pumpkin picking and lots of fun like cow trains, tire mountains and more.
Beck's also is known for its World Famous Pumpkin Donuts, and you can scarf them on weekends depending on availability. Multiple farms also offer their own renditions of pumpkin donuts.
Green Bluff Growers is constantly updated its list offering up what's "Fresh on the Bluff." Currently some of those offerings include apples, pumpkins, plums, peaches/nectarines, pears, vegetables, rhubarb and more.