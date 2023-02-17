A couple of weak systems will move in to start the weekend delivering a round of light mountain snow, and some light scattered snow in the lower elevations Saturday. Highs remain in the 40's through the start of next week. 
 
There is a stronger system set to arrive Sunday into Monday that will pack a bit more of a punch, bringing up to a foot of new snow for the mountains. Timing and temperatures will play the biggest role as this system moves in for the valleys, but early indications are of upwards of 4" of new snow possible between Tuesday and Wednesday. 
In addition, gusty winds will bring blowing and drifting snow creating issues on area roadways. Behind the snow is a blast of cold air that arrives mid-week, with highs dropping into the teens and 20's and overnight lows in the single digits. 
 
Have a great weekend!

