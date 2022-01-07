A push of warm air moved in overnight, turning snow and freezing rain to just regular rain, Rain will eventually wrap up as a cold front swings through mid-morning. We dry out behind the cold front, but the winds pick up with a wind advisory in place until 7 p.m. for Spokane, parts of central Washington and the Basin, with potential wind gust of 50 mph. In addition, high wind warnings are in place for the LC Valley and Waterville Plateau where gusts could reach up to 60 mph. With winds that strong, power outages and drifting snow will be a big concern.
Get ready to hit the slopes with all of that fresh new snow up at our local resorts!
The weekend looks relatively quiet, with some sunshine in the forecast and temperatures that fall back into the low 30's for daytime highs and teens and low 20's for overnight lows.