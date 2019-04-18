SPOKANE, Wash. - Easter is practically upon us, and if you're not sure where to go Easter egg hunting, not to worry.
Take a look at these Easter egg hunt options around the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area:
Saturday, April 20:
- Redeemer Lutheran Church (3606 S Schafer Rd., Spokane Valley) @11:00... free for kids through 5th grade
- Riverfront Park (507 N Howard St. in Lilac Bowl) @10:00... free for kids 12 and under, brunch with Easter bunny Sky Ribbon Cafe - make reservation, adults $19.50 & kids $12, kids under 3 are free
- Breakfast with the Bunny (12121 E. Broadway Ave. Bldg 2, Spokane Valley) @9:00-12:00... Easter bunny photo booth, donuts & coffee, free with donation HRC Ministries (Tunna, Peanut Butter or gently used women's clothing)
- Lone Wolf Easter Egg Hunt (19011 E Cataldo Ave., Spokane Valley) registration starts at 12, hunt begins at 1:00... games and activities
- Wonderland Family Fun Center (10515 N Division) @10:00... free for kids 1-13
- Airway Heights Parks & Recreation Department (913 S Lawson St.) @9:00... free hunt
- Hillyard Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt (Hermon Park - 6018 N. Regal St.) @11:00... prizes and Easter bunny pictures from 10-11am
- South Perry Easter Egg Hunt (Grant Park) @10:00-12:00... free and separate hunts for younger children
- High Country Orchard (8518 E Greenbluff Rd.) @9:00-3:00... $10 per child, $5 per adult
- ONE North Spokane (6311 E. Mount Spokane Park Dr.) @9:30... free hunt & Easter bunny present
- Open Door Congregational Church (205 N Main St., Deer Park) @9:30... free hunt
- Spokane Community College (13303 E Mission Ave, Spokane Valley) @11:00... free hunt
- Journey Church at Sheridan Elementary School (3737 E 5th Ave.) @11:00... free hunt & Easter bunny present
- SpokAnimal's Dog Park at High Bridge (330 S A St.) @10:00-12:00... Easter bunny will be present
- Eggstravaganza at Coeur d'Aleve Church (4000 N. Fourth St.) @10:00
- Real Life Ministries Egg Hunt at McEuen park (420 E. Front Ave.) @10:00... ages 5th grade and under
- Rathdrum Parks & Recreation at Majestic Park (5400 W. Majestic Ave.) @11:00... ages 12 and under, free hunt
- Post Falls Parks & Recreation (Q'emlin Park, Post Falls) @1:00 for toddlers, 1:15 for ages 3-4, 1:30 for ages 5-7, 1:45 from ages 8-11, mobility needs @2:00 ages 15 and under, special needs @2:15 ages 15 and under
- Cabela's Easter Egg Hunt (101 N Cabela's Way, Post Falls) @2:00... registration begins at 1:30
- Bikers Against Teen Addiction & Abuse hunt at Stub Meyer Park (8320 W. Fourth St., Rathdrum) @1:30
- Beck's Harvest House Greenbluff- Sat&Sun @9:00-3:00... kids $10 includes all activities, adults $6
Valley Real Life:
(Barker Campus 1831 S. Barker Rd.) Sat- egg hunt @3:30 & flashlight hunt @8:15 for kids K-5th grade) Sun- egg hunt @1:45 after the 12:30 service
(Otis Campus 4904 N Harvard Rd.) Sat- egg hunt @2:00 Sun- egg hunt @12:15 after 11 service ... hunts located at Otis Orchards Elementary - 22000 E. Wellesley Ave.
Sunday, April 21:
- Covenant United Methodist Church (15515 N Glenden Dr.) @12:00 after the 11 Easter service
- Life River Fellowship (2810 N Park Rd, Spokane Valley) @10:00-2:00... free for whole community
- Trinity Lutheran Church (812 N Fifth St., Coeur d'Alene) @10:30... children up to 5th grade
- Shenanigans 7th Annual Easter Eggstravaganza (312 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d'Alene) @1:00... Easter bunny present, ages 0-4 @1:00, ages 5-8 @2:00, ages 9-12 @3:00
- 15th Annual North Idaho Osprey Men's Rugby Easter Hunt at Fort Playground in City Park (415 Fort Ground Dr.) @1:00... Easter bunny present, designated hunt areas by age group
- Helicopter Egg Drop at Sun City Church (10920 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley) @3:00- location told at Sun City Easter service (9am, 10:30 or 12:00pm)... empty plastic eggs will be dropped from a helicopter, children will be allowed onto field to collect eggs and then exchange them for candy... registration required in advance.