TRONDHEIM, Norway - Police in Trondheim, Norway, detained a man whose appearance may be familiar to fans of a certain HBO series.
Last weekend, shortly after the final season premier of "Game of Thrones," the show's infamous Night King was taken into custody.
In a Facebook post, police say they received many complaints about a man from the norther region involved in criminal activity. Complaints included animal cruelty and property damage (specifically, there were reports of a wall being destroyed).
"Our night watch has now apprehended the man to deter any further criminal activity on his behalf," police said in the post.
Not to worry, as the detainment was all in good fun. Newsweek reports that under the mask was in fact a young officer, "handpicked for the job."