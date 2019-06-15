PARIS - After a devastating fire ravaged Notre Dame's roof and brought its spire crashing down in April, the cathedral held its first mass.
The archbishop of Paris celebrated the service while wearing a hard hat in a chapel that was deemed safe by construction officials.
Only about 30 people, mostly priests, canons and church employees, were allowed in for security reasons.
Others watched the mass live on a catholic TV station.
The cathedral remains in a "fragile" state, according to officials, especially the ceiling, which is at risk of collapsing.
It's still unclear when the cathedral will reopen to the public but French president Emmanuel Macron set a goal of five years.