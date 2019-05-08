Architecture firm Vincent Callebaut Architectures has put in a bid to design the new roof for the Notre Dame Cathedral. Early mock-ups show a roof that could harness enough solar energy to power nearby buildings, turning it into an energy positive building according to the architecture firm.
The roof would be made up of diamond-shaped panels propped up by laminated wooden beams. Hydrogen fuel cells inside each of the panels would store the sunlight, and as more and more energy is absorbed, the excess could be transferred to the nearby buildings for power.
Design mock-up also show potential for a garden inside the roof, which would provide fruits and vegetables to the poor and homeless in Paris.
Glass sections inside the ceiling would separate the roof from the interior the cathedral and allow natural light to flood the worship space. While some have welcomed the addition of natural light, others are concerned it could dull the effects of the light coming through the stained glass rose windows.
Vincent Callebaut Architectures' design is just one of many submitted to the French government after officials announced an international competition to design a new roof for the landmark after ancient timber roof burnt down in the devastating fire back in April.