Valley rain and mountain snow expected through this afternoon, with snow levels at about 5000 ft for the Cascades. Lookout pass at about 4700 ft could see a bit of a rain snow mix. Fog settles back in overnight, leaving a foggy start to our Saturday. Cloudy skies to kick off the weekend and then a few showers and temperatures in the 50's for the second half of the weekend and the start of this next week.
Have a great weekend!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.