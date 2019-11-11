SPOKANE, Wash. - A century ago, "doughboys" (soldiers) and "globs" (sailors) in Spokane turned out to celebrate the first year of peace following the end of World War I.
The Spokesman-Review reports at least 1,500 of them came through downtown Spokane "with guns and other noise-making rackets," to celebrate Armistice Day, now called Veterans Day.
At the time, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported the city's former service members, "today awoke to the fact that a year ago they swore they would never be unmindful of the happiest day of their lives."
Henry Wise, of the local American Legion estimated at least 2,500 uniformed men would turn out for the big parade later in the afternoon. About 50 Civil War veterans were also ready to march at the head of the parade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.