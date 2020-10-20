'Now is the time to make a stand': Open Spokane Schools holding protest on Wednesday

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 6:15 p.m., students and parents will come together to protest the opening of Spokane Schools.
The Facebook page Open Spokane Schools posting saying: “Now is the time to make a stand.”
Open Spokane Schools saying they will hold an in-person event with the goal of giving kids across Spokane a choice for in-person K-12 instruction.
The group is saying they hope to send a strong message to the Spokane Public Schools before their board meeting Wednesday.
According to the Facebook post, they believe that education is essential for the growth, health, and advancement of the youth of Spokane.
They are hoping that by joining together as collective voices a difference can be made.
