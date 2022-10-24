NTSB identifies possible cause of Puget Sound floatplane crash

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released new information about the Puget Sound floatplane crash that killed 10 people, including Spokane activist Sandy Williams.
Investigators have identified a concern with the horizontal stabilizer actuator, which is a piece of the rear wing that provides stability to the up-and-down flight of the aircraft.
According to investigators, the actuator separated which "during flight would result in a free-floating horizontal stabilizer, allowing it to rotate uncontrollably … about its hinge, resulting in a possible loss of airplane control."