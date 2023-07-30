Helicopter crash in Bonner County
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating after a plane crash was reported in the Blanchard area.
According to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) around 12:20 p.m. this afternoon a helicopter crash was reported, the cause of the crash was a mechanical issue that caused a loss of power.
 
Everyone involved in the crash walked away with minor scratches.
 
The NTSB has released the aircraft to the owner and will follow up with any further information for their investigation.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!