...GUSTY WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS TODAY... .Very dry conditions and south to southwest winds across the Columbia Basin and Okanogan Valley will lead to elevated to critical conditions. New fire starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WATERVILLE PLATEAU AND COLUMBIA BASIN INCLUDING PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of Central Washington Cascades (Zone 705), Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707) and Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708). * Winds: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidities: 12 to 19 percent. * Impacts: Any new or existing fires have the potential to spread rapidly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
- Eastern Washington, North Idaho under Red Flag Warning
- Splash Down Family Water Park officially opens to the public!
- Authorities charge an Alabama woman who acknowledged she fabricated a story about her kidnapping, finding toddler
- Mass shooting in Seattle leaves multiple injured
- Structure collapses at Thai Bamboo's Spokane Valley location
- 4 injured and 1 in critical condition after mass shooting in Seattle
- Crash with semi near Hayden leaves 1 in critical condition
- Mother concerned after possible child luring incident in Post Falls
- Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
- Mississippi puppies rescued by Deer Park family ready to find forever homes
With August approaching—one of the Pacific Northwest’s best vacation months of the year—summer is in full swing at Crescent Ridge. Read moreSummer Dreams Come True at Crescent Ridge
With summer is in full swing, now is the perfect time to come out and experience a peak season day in the life at Crescent Ridge. Read moreGet a Taste of Summer Life at Crescent Ridge
Set within a working vineyard, recently released homes at Crescent Ridge epitomize luxury living at Crescent Bar. Read moreBeyond Incredible Views, Crescent Ridge Homes Showcase Best in Class Design Features
