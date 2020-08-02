NTSB releases preliminary report on Lake Coeur d'Alene plane crash that killed 8

The NTSB is releasing new information about the Lake Coeur d'Alene plane crash that killed eight people on July 5.
In the report, the NTSB said witnesses reported that both planes were flying near the save altitude at 700 - 800 feet with the Cessna being slightly lower than the Brooks Sea Plane.
Neither plane had a radar or automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) system.
According to the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, most mid-air crashes happen during bright sunny days and when pilots are near airports because they let their guard down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.