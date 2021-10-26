The Amtrak passenger train that derailed in central Montana last month was operating at a safe speed and its emergency braking system was in good working order.
That's according the preliminary crash report released today by the National Transportation Safety Board on the September 27th wreck which killed three and injured 44.
The 'Empire Builder' was travelling from Chicago to Spokane when it derailed near Joplin, Montana. NTSB investigators found the train was traveling between 75 and 78 miles per hour - the rated speed for that section of track was 79 mph.
The Positive Train Control, an automated stopping system that's supposed to prevent derailments and train-versus-train collisions, was fully functional, according to the report. Investigators have also ruled out weather as a contributing factor.
The investigation now will focus on other possible causes, like track maintenance, engineering, equipment, and passenger railcar crashworthiness.
You can read the entire report here: https://www.ntsb.gov/investigations/Pages/RRD21MR017.aspx