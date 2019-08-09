If you want to get really close to nature to improve your health and fitness, you're in luck.
According to KOMO News, the second annual Streak to the Peak nude 4.6k race is scheduled for September 8 in Boise at Bare Mountain Retreat.
It's a nude race.
In 2018, about 40 people participated in the race.
There is an entry fee of $25 for Bare Mountain members and $35 for guests. The fee includes a commemorative race sarong, pre-race dinner, post-race lunch, ground fee for Saturday and Sunday and water volleyball.
You can sign up here.