A Nude Recreation Group has chosen northern Idaho as its destination for a convention this summer.

The American Association for Nude Recreation (AANR) has selected Sun Meadow Resort in Kootenai County near Worley, Idaho, for its AANR Convention on Aug. 12-19.

Each year, the AANR hosts its convention for U.S. and Canadian members involving events, meetings and seminars all centered around one theme: nudity.

A press release says during the convention, nudists from affiliated clubs, resorts and campgrounds across North America will discuss the organization's vision for the coming year and celebrate 88 years as the leading authority on wholesome nude recreation and "Nakationing".

The mission of the AANR is simply put: "To advocate nudity and nude recreation in appropriate settings while educating and informing society of their value and enjoyment."

More information on AANR: The American Association for Nude Recreation is the largest, most long-established organization of its kind in North America. With roots dating to 1931, we have grown from our humble beginnings to an organization that has served 213,000 individuals throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and beyond. These members enjoy their own backyards and pools with family and friends, as well as over 180 nudist resorts and affiliates.