Washington state health officials say the number of Hepatitis A cases in Spokane County has tripled since last month to nine cases. Eight of those cases have resulted in hospitalizations among the homeless population.
The Department of Health says the outbreak has spanned through Spokane County and four other counties in people who are living homeless or who are using drugs.
One case of Hepatitis A has been confirmed in Pend Oreille County, while King (two) and Snohomish (one) account for the remaining cases. There have been eight hospitalizations reported, all of them in Spokane County.
Back in early June, there had been three reported cases of Hepatitis A in Spokane County, and the county now accounts for nearly 70 percent of the cases in the state.
The DOH says while anyone who is not vaccinated can get Hepatitis A, people who are homeless or using drugs are at higher risk, particularly those who don't have access to sanitation, restroom facilities and hand-washing stations.
The hepatitis A virus causes inflammation of the liver and can cause illness ranging from a mild infection with no symptoms to a more severe illness, which can result in liver failure and death. It is usually spread person-to-person when someone unknowingly ingests the virus through touching of objects or ingesting food/drink contaminated with undetectable amounts of stool from someone with the virus.
The Spokane Regional Health District is working with homeless service providers to make the vaccine available and to educate high-risk individuals.