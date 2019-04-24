A new CDC report says the number of measles cases across the county is continuing to climb.
The CDC says more than 600 cases of the measles have been reported in the U.S. in 2019. The Spokane Regional Health District says Washington State has seen more than 70 cases in the Clark County area.
Epidemiologist Anna Halloran hopes a new vaccine bill will help Washington State keep measles numbers down in the future.
“Removing the personal and philosophical exemption for the MMR vaccine is likely to increase vaccination rates and we look at that as a success from the public health perspective.”
The bill has made it through the Washington State House and Senate. It now goes to Governor Inslee for the final decision.