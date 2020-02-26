The number of people in Washington under health supervision for the coronavirus has dropped to 355.
That number is down from the 794 people who were being comintored on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The number of confirmed cases that have been identified in the state remains at one. That patient has since been treated and released from the hospital in Snohomish County.
People who are under public health supervision includes those at risk of having been exposed to novel coronavirus. This includes people who are close contacts of people with confirmed cases of the virus and people who've returned from China in the past 14 days.
The Washington State Department of Health has a call center to address questions from the public regarding the coronavirus. Anyone with questions about what's happening in Washington, how the virus is spread and what to do if they have symptoms is asked to call 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.