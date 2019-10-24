NEW YORK (AP) - The number of children in the U.S. foster care system has dropped for the first time since 2012. That's according to new federal data released Thursday.
The modest decline stems a seven-year surge in the foster care population that was linked to substance abuse by parents.
According to the new data, there were just over 437,000 children in foster care at the end of the 2018 fiscal year - down by about 4,000 from the previous year.
The new data also showed that a record 63,100 children were adopted out of the U.S. child welfare system in the 2018 fiscal year. That's up from 59,500 in 2017.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.