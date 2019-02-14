SPOKANE, Wash. - A proposed naming partnership between Numerica Credit Union and Riverfront Park's Skate Ribbon and SkyRide has been approved by the Park Board.
The attractions will now be named the Numerica Skate Ribbon & SkyRide, According to a release from the City of Spokane Parks & Recreation department
There will be a kick off event for the partnership From Friday, February 15, to Monday, February 18. One free admission on the Skate Ribbon will be offered for each donation to Second Harvest.
Donations include: canned fish and lean meats, healthy soups and stews, dry or canned beans, whole grain pasta, rice and cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter and nut butters.
"This partnership between Riverfront Spokane and Numerica exemplifies our commitment to helping communities live well by coming together and celebrating the events and people that make this an amazing place to live," Numerica president and CEO Carla Cicero said in the release.
Riverfront Director Jon Moog also said that the partnership leverages taxpayer funds to ensure an active, affordable, entertaining and beautiful gathering place for the community.