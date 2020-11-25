SPOKANE, Wash. - Numerica Credit Union is giving back this Small Business Saturday by giving customers who shop local gift cards.
"It’s as important as ever to rally behind our independent, local businesses," a Numerica Facebook post said. "To show a little love, we’re dropping nearly 300 wallets filled with gift cards to some of your favorite small businesses."
Wondering how you can get your hands on a free gift card? Here's how it works:
- Shop local on Nov. 28
- Find a Numerica wallet (hint: they'll be outdoors near business districts)
- Enjoy spending the gift cards while you shop locally.
You can use the hashtag #NumericaSmallBizSaturday on social media!
