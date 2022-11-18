SPOKANE, Wash. - Ice skaters get ready because the Numerica Skate Ribbon ice rink will open this weekend at Riverfront Park!
The skate ribbon will open Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Prices
Admission (1 hour)
Adult (ages 13+): $9.95/per hour
Youth (ages 3-12): $6.95/per hour
Ages 2 and under: FREE
Skate Rental: $6.95/per visit
Helmets: Available to check out free of charge.
Unlimited Ice Pass
2022-2023 Season
Adult (ages 13+): $38.95
Youth (ages 3-12): $27.95
Skate Rental Add-On: $18.95 - *only available with purchase of the Unlimited Ice Pass.
15% Pre-Season Discount through Nov. 18, 2022
Unlimited Ice Pass Benefits
- 15% discount at Sky Ribbon Café
- 15% discount at Riverfront Gifts
- 4 complimentary Looff Carrousel Tickets
- 1 complimentary buddy single-use admission ticket with Skate Rental