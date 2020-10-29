SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane and Riverfront Park are preparing to open the Numerica Skate Ribbon for ice skaters this winter, following revised COVID-19 protocols. An opening date has not yet been announced, but the skate ribbon is hoping to open for the Holiday season.
“We are thrilled to offer safe, festive outdoor recreation for our community this winter,” said Garrett Jones, director of City of Spokane Parks & Recreation. “Our team has worked closely with the Spokane Regional Health District to develop a solid operational plan. Though ice skating will look a little different this year, it was important we get creative and find a way to say ‘yes’.”
With guidance from the Spokane Regional Health District, Riverfront staff are preparing to operate the skate ribbon following the Phase 2 and 3 Indoor Fitness and Training COVID-19 Reopening Requirements.
“Ice skating around the ribbon downtown has quickly become an iconic Spokane experience,” said Jon Moog, director of Riverfront Park. “In these challenging times, we are focused on delivering joyful, safe, and unique programming for our community.”
When the skate ribbon re-opens, skaters will be asked to follow specific rules set in place by the staff and the city. These include:
- Limited number of skaters: Up to 50 guests will be allowed at one time in phase 2.
- Advanced ticket reservation: To regulate the number of guests, advance purchase of ice skating admission will be required. Guests will select their reservation time, and each reservation will be good for one hour of skating.
- Masks and gloves: Face masks and gloves will be required for all patrons while on premises.
- Sanitizing: Skate rentals will be sanitized after each use. Sanitation protocols will be implemented in all common areas with even greater attention to touch points, and hand sanitizer will be offered in multiple locations.
- Distancing: Patrons will be asked to socially distance themselves while skating and indoors.
- Families: Family groups up to five people will be permitted to skate together closer than 6 feet.
- Outdoor queueing: Skate rental and wrist band pick-up queueing will be staged outdoors.
- Patio and party room use: The patio will be available for skaters only. Exceptions will be made for minors and those with special needs. The Skate Ribbon exterior party room garage-style doors will be open to assist in social distancing and serve as a warming shelter.
- Observation area: A non-skater observation area will be established away from the Skate Ribbon patio, with benches and heaters.
Sky Ribbon Café: The café is operated by the Eat Good Group, who will continue to follow established restaurant COVID-19 protocols.
To check out frequently asked questions and more details about the skate ribbon, click here.
The city reminds skater that as guidance is updated from local and state health officials, operational protocols will be adjusted.
