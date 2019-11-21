SPOKANE, Wash. - It's that time of year again. The opening day for the Numerica Skate Ribbon's 2019-2020 season has been announced.

The Ribbon will be opening on Saturday, November 23 at 11:00 am.

Daily admission for children 2 and younger is free, children 12 and younger are $5.25 and ages 13 and old are $7.25.

Unlimited Ice Passes are also available for purchase and are 15 percent off until November 22. For more details click HERE

