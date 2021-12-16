SPOKANE, Wash. - The daily commute home has brought a flurry of accidents has caused a number of vehicle slide-offs, lane blockages, and collisions.
If you can wait to get out on the roads, stay put for now. The City of Spokane announced they are in the process of de-icing and sanding the roads.
Several roads have been reported to us as extremely slick and dangerous from residents, including the Hamilton St. Bridge, the area around Sunset Hill, Monroe, East Trent, and East Sprague.
The Manito Lights have been cancelled because of slick roads.