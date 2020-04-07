As a telephonic care nurse, Donna Watkins seemed to have the perfect job for a “social distancing” era.
Working remotely in Post Falls, Idaho, Watkins is a former ER nurse from Massachusetts, who thought she found the perfect job for her moving situation - her family fell in love with a home in Post Falls, then decided to move across the country to Idaho. Watkins thought that meant she’d have to start from scratch, until a few providers reached out to her and inquired her interest in being a telephone care nurse.
“They had said, ‘No, living in Idaho won’t be a problem. You’ll be working remotely anyway.’ It was almost like Heaven. It was the perfect assignment,” Watkins said.
While her previous job required her to assess patients as they walked into her hospital, her new role with Steward Health Care required her to assess patients after they were discharged. Working with about 80 patients (most of them elderly), Watkins assessed their needs, then helped find and set them up with specific types of care, equipment, services (i.e. Meals On Wheels), and more. She also routinely checked in on her patients to see how they were doing.
For the past 10 months, Watkins made call after call from her new Post Falls home… until she got a call from her supervisors at Steward Health Care.
“We have some bad news. Steward is restructuring and we’re letting you go. I was in shock. And the only answer they would give me is, ‘You know, with these times, I’m just going to tell you, this is going to be far-reaching. It’s going to affect a lot of people and I don’t want you to talk to anybody about it,” Watkins said.
Watkins kept to herself, until she kept running into road block after road block.
“They said, ‘You can apply for a job through human resources.’ It was kind of weird… I’ve called their Human Resources at different numbers and they do not answer the phone,” she said.
Steward Health Care is “the largest private, tax-paying hospital operator in the country,” according to its website. It also oversees 37 community hospitals over nine states (none in the Inland Northwest), with more than two million patients, according to Steward Health Care.
Steward Health Care did not respond to an inquiry made by KHQ on Monday morning. However, in a statement to NPR, Steward Health Care said it’s experiencing a “seismic financial shock,” specifying the lack of elective procedures are causing financial difficulties.
“Elective surgeries are the cornerstone of our hospital system’s operating model - and the negative impact due to the cancellations of these procedures cannot be overstated. In addition, patients are understandably cautious and choosing to defer any non-emergency treatments or routine visits until this crisis has passed,” Steward Health Care stated.
Watkins said she knows at least seven other Steward nurses that have been laid off, due to Steward restructuring its operating system.
She also said she thinks about her 80 patients often, who are elderly and/or have preexisting medical conditions that makes them “the most vulnerable” to COVID-19, she said.
“I hate to say it, but it kind of begs the question: why are they sacrificing the elderly patient support network? This is your vulnerable population,” Watkins said.
To add onto the complications and frustrations, Watkins is a former ER nurse that feels like her experience and skills aren’t being utilized as they should during the current pandemic.
“I feel like the health care industry really needs to be restructured,” she said. “You can say in some ways that we have some of the best health care there, and that may be true in some instances, but we have also created just this disastrous web of inefficiency.”
