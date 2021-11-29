EVERETT, Wash. - According to a report from the Washington State Department of Health, a nursing assistant in Snohomish County has had his license suspended following allegations of sexual assault. Legal action is pending.
Kelvin Njeru has been charged with second-degree rape of an 81-year-old resident with dementia at the assisted living facility he worked at in Everett.
On September 7th, an employee noticed blood on the patient's bedding early in the morning, the third time bloody bedding had been found since June. No similar incidents occurred before Njeru began working at the facility in January. The charging papers show he was working all three nights the bloody sheets were found. The patient had no memory of what may have happened to cause it, and the caregiver who assisted her to the bathroom at 9:30 the night before stated nothing gave cause for concern at the time.
The resident was brought to the hospital and examined for sexual assault.
Police examined the grounds and found them secure, with no signs of forced entry or trespassing. In interviews with the police, Njeru denied involvement and claimed to have spent most the night in the TV room. He said he noticed a male resident wandering, but police ruled out the three male residents as their own ailments made it unlikely they were capable of assault.
Both Njeru and another male employee voluntarily provided DNA samples. According to prosecutors, the results found "very strong support" that Njeru was the suspect.
While investigating the incident, detectives discovered Njeru had worked at other care facilities in Bothell and Federal Way and had been placed on leave because of alcohol issues. Njeru had not previously disclosed this information to the Everett facility.
Njeru was taken into custody and charged with second-degree rape, a class-A felony. However he was released from after posting his $10,000 bail.
The report states, "Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call 360-236-4700 and report their complaint."