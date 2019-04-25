OLYMPIA - Senator Maureen Walsh attracted a lot of attention when she highlighted her opposition to a bill that would require nurses take mandated breaks, by saying they already have enough down time.
Walsh has since apologized, but lawmakers, nurses, and hospital associations, have gone back and forth with amendments to the bill, specifically, the eight-hour workday cap.
"I've gone twelve hours and not peed, I have gone twelve hours without food," Stevie Lynee Krone, RN at Sacred Heart Medial Center in Spokane, said.
Krone says taking a break, is that last thing on her mind.
"That's kind of the scariest time, when a nurse goes on a break, anything can happen in a fifteen minute window," Krone said.
Krone says she's worked at every unit in the hospital, during every shift, and everyday is different.
"You pretty much just never know what you're going to get," Krone said.
She's happy House Bill 1155 has made it to the Governor Jay Inslee’s desk, especially the part about getting an uninterrupted break. But, that’s as long as the necessary staffing comes with it. Krone wants to see another nurse be in charge of her patients while she's on break, because she says right now, a break for her, means that another nurse is about to be over-burdened.
The bill's sponsor, State Representative Marcus Riccelli of Spokane, said it doesn't matter if a nurse is working in a big city, or a small town, they should all be required to take breaks, and not be forced to work overtime if they don't want to. But, putting a cap at eight hours wasn't in the cards, for him.
"Senator Walsh's amendment isn't something that we supported, but her apology about saying 'she was tired on the floor' is exactly why we don't want legislatures being tired on the floor. We certainly don't want nurses, in life saving situations, making mistakes," Riccelli said.
The bill would also prohibit a hospital from putting nurses on call, if they know that because of staff shortages, they'll end up working anyway.
According to a study from John Hopkins, medical mistakes are the third leading cause of death in the US. Some say mediated break times for nurses could help, but the Washington State Hospital Association says there's not enough evidence to show a correlation between break times, and mistakes. WSHA's Senior VP, Chelene Whiteaker, said break times should be up to the hospital, not Olympia.