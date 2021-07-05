SPOKANE, Wash. - The Northwest Weather Service has issued a high fire danger warning for eastern Washington from Wednesday at 12:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
NWS predicts early lighting storms that might spark flames and gusts of wind later in the day, creating ideal conditions for fire to spread.
NSW said to heed all fire restrictions and to use caution with grills, cars, campfires and other fire triggers.
Central and eastern Washington have seen increased fire activity in the first 5 days in July with the Batterman fire burning over 2,500 acres in Wenatchee and Monday's Andrus fire continuing to grow near Cheney.