SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane arm of the National Weather Service is warning of impending critical fire weather in central and eastern Washington on Monday.
The weather warning ranges from the Washington-Idaho border near Spokane west to Ellensburg and north past Chelan.
NWS predicts hot, dry and unstable conditions paired with high winds and low humidity overnight. They're saying the conditions could lead to rapid spread of new and existing fires.
There's also a smaller chance of thunderstorms in northern Washington and the northern Idaho Panhandle.