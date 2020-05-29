NWS circumhorizon arc
Bert K./Maria W. via NWS

Did you spot some sort of "rainbow cloud" around the Inland Northwest yesterday?

The National Weather Service says this is called a circumhorizon arc, displaying pictures submitted from Washington supporters in Rice and the Palouse area Thursday afternoon.

The NWS describes this as a "rare, but common" atmospheric optic, giving the appearance of a rainbow but without rain or an arc shape. They say these can often be confused with sun dogs, but circumhorizon arcs are much more vivid and larger.

A similar sighting was reported over a decade ago, with NWS providing a further explanation on required sun angles, alignment of ice crystals, along with the timing and rarity for the Spokane area.

