Did you spot some sort of "rainbow cloud" around the Inland Northwest yesterday?
The National Weather Service says this is called a circumhorizon arc, displaying pictures submitted from Washington supporters in Rice and the Palouse area Thursday afternoon.
Look at this beautiful picture of a circumhorizon arc over Rice, WA taken just a short time ago by our friend Bert K. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/gBrHGz1EtX— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) May 28, 2020
The NWS describes this as a "rare, but common" atmospheric optic, giving the appearance of a rainbow but without rain or an arc shape. They say these can often be confused with sun dogs, but circumhorizon arcs are much more vivid and larger.
Another picture of a circumhorizon arc...this time over the Palouse (📸from Maria W)...around the same time as the one over Rice. Want to learn more about his 'rare' but 'commom' atmospheric optic this time of the year?https://t.co/gSzusNaHHq#wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/tFhVD7iE5K— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) May 28, 2020
A similar sighting was reported over a decade ago, with NWS providing a further explanation on required sun angles, alignment of ice crystals, along with the timing and rarity for the Spokane area.
Did you capture any photos of this circumhorizon arc Thursday? If so, we'd love to see them and share with other viewers. You can send photos to q6news@khq.com or to our Facebook page.
