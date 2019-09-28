Snow is falling from Airway Heights, WA, to Sandpoint, ID, as a wintry storm described by the National Weather Service as "very unusual" begins in earnest.
A cold, wet and windy storm system will impact the region through Sunday bringing the potential for mountain snow and mix of rain/snow in the lower elevations. Those with outdoor plans should dress accordingly and be prepared for cold conditions. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect.
Post frontal winds will be increasing this morning and remain gusty through the day and into Sunday for with possible gusts ranging 40-45 mph across the Panhandle, parts of the West Plains and the Columbia Basin. Possible higher elevation gusts of 50-55 mph. A wind advisory is also in effect.