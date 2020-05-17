SPOKANE, Wash. - As possible strong to severe thunderstorms are forecasted beginning Sunday afternoon in various parts of the Inland Northwest, the National Weather Service is warning that it could bring some damaging conditions.
A hazardous weather outlook is in place in the east central, north central, northeast and southeast portions of Washington state and in North Idaho, with widely scattered thunderstorms expected through the afternoon and into the evening.
According to the NWS, some thunderstorms are expected to become strong with isolated damaging wind gusts and hail up to the size of quarters possible. The NWS warns this could lead to some crop or property damage. The wind gusts could be up to 60 mph.
Thunderstorms are expected to develop around noon, with the best chance for severe thunderstorms in the extreme eastern Washington and North Idaho panhandle areas by mid-afternoon until the early evening.
Here is one computer model depiction of the shower and thunderstorm threat developing today, with the highest risk for stronger thunderstorms this afternoon from 1 PM to 7 PM. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/Q6GBMv42y1— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) May 17, 2020
In the Wenatchee area, Moses Lake area, eastern slopes of the Cascade Mountains and Okanogan Valley-Waterville Plateau, the NWS says the thunderstorms could contain heavy rain. That could lead to risks for flooding or debris flows near burn scars Sunday. However, the NWS says the storms could move through that area quickly and there is a low potential for flash floodng.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.