PULLMAN, Wash. - The National Weather Service posted a new map this afternoon showing a risk for brief tornadoes for southeastern Washington, north central Idaho, and northeastern Oregon, including Pullman, Moscow, and Lewiston.
According to the report, some supercell structures are possible, with a threat of damaging winds and large hail. A low-end tornado threat is also present with stronger or persistent storms. However, the threat is low at this time.
As before, heavy rain, severe thunderstorms, and localized flooding are also all possible.
The storms are expected to die down around 10 p.m.