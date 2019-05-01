Can you tell me how to get, how to get to sesame street? 63rd and Broadway!
Now you can actually ask your GPS how to get to the most famous street on television.
Wednesday morning, New York City re-named the intersection of Broadway and 63rd, "Sesame Street".
Many familiar friends were there for the occasion: Big Bird, Elmo, Oscar the Grouch, Grover, as well as many of the humans who helped so many children learn their letters and numbers over the years.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio proclaimed Wednesday "Sesame Street Day."
It's all a part of the 50th anniversary of the beloved children's program.