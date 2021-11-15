F_X

SPOKANE, Wash. - Sometime in the early evening of the 15th, the famed Fox Theater lost the 'o' from its sign. 

A crowd of people gathered around to gawk at the damage, but none reported seeing the missing letter blow away. 

