According to an article in Yahoo News, researchers in England have created an obesity drug that had such drastic results, it could replace some weight loss surgery.
The drug, Semaglutide, works by taking over the part of the brain regulating appetite, that leads to reduced hunger and calorie intake.
According to a study by the New England Journal of Medicine, a study of patients with a BMI of 30 or more, lost 14 percent of their Body Mass Index.
This was accompanied by reductions in risk factors for heart disease and diabetes, such as waist circumference, blood fats, blood sugar and blood pressure, and reported improvements in their overall quality of life.
With evidence from this trial, Semaglutide has been submitted for regulatory approval as a treatment for obesity to the UK's National Institute of Clinical Excellence, the European Medicines Agency and the US Food and Drug Administration.
