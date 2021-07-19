OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson led eight other attorney generals in filing a formal objection against Purdue Pharma's proposed bankruptcy plan that provides a shield for the company's owner.
According to a release from the Attorney General's Office, the filing is asking for a judge to reject the bankruptcy plan.
The states argue that a bankruptcy court doesn’t have the authority to prevent attorneys general from enforcing state law, including the decision to pursue the Sackler family for their illegal conduct.
Purdue’s bankruptcy plan proposes that the Sackler family pay $4.3 billion to the group of states, municipalities and private plaintiffs, including Washington, that sued the company in 2017.
The 2017 lawsuit claims the family and company deceptively marketed OxyContin causing a rise in the opioid crisis. The Sacklers made at least $11 billion from OxyContin.