Saturday, Oct. 24 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, collection sites may be limited. Click here to search for the nearest collection site.
More information on the event is located at the DEA's website.
