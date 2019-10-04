October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) and this year, the emphasis is "Own IT. Secure IT. Protect IT."
NCSAM is an effort between government and industry to raise awareness about cybersecurity and make sure everyone has the resources they need to be safe and secure online, according to the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Careers and Studies (NICCS).
For 2019, the theme behind the effort is "Own IT. Secure IT. Protect IT." This will put emphasis on personal accountability while stressing the importance of proactively enhancing cybersecurity and home and at work.
The NCSAM has created a toolkit as a guide for each of these messages.
"Own IT," emphasizes understanding the devices and applications we use every day in an effort to keep information safe."
"Secure IT," emphasizes adding more layers of security to devices to better protect personal information from ever-improving cyber criminals.
"Protect IT," emphasizes the digital trail created when using devices and applications and routinely checking privacy settings.
Another topic of emphasis during National Cybersecurity Awareness month is "Cyber Hygiene," which is a reference to the steps users take to maintain and improve security online.
For more resources on keeping yourself and your information safe online, click HERE.
