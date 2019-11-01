Trees down after Spokane snow 10/9/2019

SPOKANE, Wash. - Octoburrrrr(CONTINUED from headline)rrrrrrr, indeed.

Areas around the Inland Northwest saw the coldest October month in history this year.

The National Weather Service says Spokane, Wenatchee, Ephrata, Sandpoint, Ritzville and Winthrop each set records for lowest average temperature in October.

The Spokane Airport's average temperature was 42.3, breaking a record that stood for over a century dating back to 1905. Sandpoint's average temperature broke into the 30's for the first time, coming in at 39.2 and beating an 100-year-old record of 40.1 set in 1919.

The other record numbers around the area included:

Location  Average Temp - Oct. 2019 Previous RecordRecords Began 
 Spokane Airport 42.3 42.8 (1905) 1881
Wenatchee Airport 45.546.4 (1984) 1959 

Wenatchee Waterplant

47.5 47.7 (1946 1931 
Ephrata 45.8 46.3 (1984) 1949 
Sandpoint 39.2 40.1 (1919) 1910 
Ritzville 42.7 43.7 (1990) 1916 
Winthrop 41.8 42.6 (1984) 1906 

Spokane saw an average high temperature of 51.3, average low of 33.2, max high of 66 and max low of 16. Spokane saw 13 days with a minimum lower than 32, and even had one day with a max at or below freezing.

The NWS says two noteworthy cold snaps contributed to the record breaking, including the Oct. 8 snowstorm that saw a record 3.3 inches of snow fall.

