SPOKANE, Wash. - Octoburrrrr(CONTINUED from headline)rrrrrrr, indeed.
Areas around the Inland Northwest saw the coldest October month in history this year.
The National Weather Service says Spokane, Wenatchee, Ephrata, Sandpoint, Ritzville and Winthrop each set records for lowest average temperature in October.
It's official. This was the coldest October ever for #Spokane. Records go back to 1881. In fact, 3 of the 4 coldest Octobers have been in this century. 2002 and 2009 are the others.— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) November 1, 2019
The Spokane Airport's average temperature was 42.3, breaking a record that stood for over a century dating back to 1905. Sandpoint's average temperature broke into the 30's for the first time, coming in at 39.2 and beating an 100-year-old record of 40.1 set in 1919.
The other record numbers around the area included:
|Location
|Average Temp - Oct. 2019
|Previous Record
|Records Began
|Spokane Airport
|42.3
|42.8 (1905)
|1881
|Wenatchee Airport
|45.5
|46.4 (1984)
|1959
Wenatchee Waterplant
|47.5
|47.7 (1946
|1931
|Ephrata
|45.8
|46.3 (1984)
|1949
|Sandpoint
|39.2
|40.1 (1919)
|1910
|Ritzville
|42.7
|43.7 (1990)
|1916
|Winthrop
|41.8
|42.6 (1984)
|1906
Spokane saw an average high temperature of 51.3, average low of 33.2, max high of 66 and max low of 16. Spokane saw 13 days with a minimum lower than 32, and even had one day with a max at or below freezing.
There were only 5 days in October that Spokane saw above average temperatures. #wawx pic.twitter.com/UQQefCkwOo— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) November 1, 2019
The NWS says two noteworthy cold snaps contributed to the record breaking, including the Oct. 8 snowstorm that saw a record 3.3 inches of snow fall.
