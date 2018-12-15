ODESSA, Wash. - A victim became a suspect after investigators found several inconsistencies in an alleged assault story.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a report Friday night from an Odessa citizen saying to men had broken into his home and assaulted him.
The victim had left the house and gone to a neighbor's house where he was taken to the hospital.
Deputies arrived and found no suspects after clearing the victim's home.
Investigators spent the next two hours processing the crime scene and found several inconsistencies in the victim's story. Inconsistent evidence was also found inside the home.
When the victim was confronted about investigators' findings, he admitted to making up the whole story. According to the sheriff's office, the man said he ransacked his own home and broke glass plates over his head to sustain injuries.
It was determined by the sheriff's office that he was looking for attention and staged the entire scene and a full confession was obtained.