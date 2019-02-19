Dropping temperatures are sweeping the Inland Northwest, before another round of heavy snow.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected near Spokane, according to the National Weather Service. We'll see the highest amounts from I-90 southward and near the Idaho Border. A winter weather advisory will be in place Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered road and limited visibility. Use caution while driving.
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Another round of snow is likely by the end of the week into the weekend as cold temperatures persist.