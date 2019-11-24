SPOKANE, Wash. - Whether you're driving across town or across the state, there's always enough time to settle in and listen to a podcast.
From true crime to scientific investigations, there's a podcast for everyone in your family. Here are a few recommendations to make your holiday drive go by a little faster.
Each of theses podcasts are available on Spotify or Apple Podcasts for your listening pleasure.
True Crime
- Q6 Cold Case Files: Here is our shameless self-plug. KHQ Local News Reporter Hayley Guenthner digs deep into the mysteries of local cases that have gone cold. If you enjoy true crime, why not listen to stories that happened in your own backyard?
- Dirty John: This chilling podcast tells the tale of John Michael Meehan and his web of lies and emotional abuse, as he tries to trick a wealthy California woman out of her money.
Fiction & Storytelling
- Hunted: Created by the minds behind Law & Order, Hunted tells the story of U.S. Marshals dedicated to capturing the country's most dangerous fugitives.
- Motherhacker: Down to her last dollar, Bridget's life takes a desperate turn when she gets involved with a shady identity theft ring in order to support her family.
Politics & News
- Political Scandals by the Parcast Network:Discover how fast controversy can move up in the polls. From greed and lust to deceit and cover-ups, this podcast unpacks the most shocking events in American history leading up to the 2020 Election.
- Today, Explained by Vox:A Monday through Friday daily podcast that gets down to business, talking about the day's top news stories.
Kids
- Tai Asks Why: Tai Poole has set out to find the answers to life's big mysteries. What happens after we die? What is love? Can humans fix climate change?
- Camp Monsters by REI Co-op: A cute podcast telling the stories of impossible encounters with impossible creatures in the wildest corners of North America.
Infotainment
- Radiolab: In the Radiolab world, information sounds like music and science and culture collide. This show is designed for listeners who demand skepticism, but appreciate wonder.
- Stuff You Should Know: A modern update to a classic infotainment TV Show, How Stuff Works, Stuff You Should Know brings you all the answers about everyday items you never knew you needed to know.
