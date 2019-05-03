Off duty cop heroically pulls woman from burning car in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty officer was captured on video rescuing a female driver who was trapped inside an upside down car engulfed in flames.
The video shows the officer struggling to break open the car's windshield after the vehicle flipped and caught fire at a San Antonio intersection on May 1.
The officer was able to break the windshield and pull the driver out before the flames consumed the car.
The policeman was later identified as Sergeant Kenneth Hamilton, according to reports. The driver reportedly lost control of the car after striking a metal guard rail on Wednesday. She was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
Andrew Jazbani, a student at nearby St. Mary's University, was able to help in the rescue before capturing the video.