EDMONDS, Wash. - Edmonds Police Department announced the passing of Officer Tyler Steffins on Saturday, March 26 after a violent assault in Las Vegas.
Officer Steffins was off-duty in Vegas when someone attacked him with a knife. The assailant was not someone Steffins knew personally. He was transported to a nearby hospital, but did not survive his injuries.
The LVMPD stated in a release that patrol officers were advised of a stabbing around 9:40 p.m. Saturday night on a pedestrian bridge near South Las Vegas Blvd. Officers arrived on scene to find the suspect, 58-year-old Freddy Allen, holding a knife. Allen attempted to run away, but was apprehended.
Officer Steffins was transported to UMC Trauma, where he was pronounced deceased.
An investigation indicates Officer Steffins and Allen had a verbal altercation of an interaction with a dog the night before, and the two got into another verbal altercation Saturday. During the exchange, Allen stabbed the victim once, then attempted to flee.
Allen has been booked into Clark County Detention Center on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon.
LVMPD asks anyone with more information on the incident contact the Homicide Section at (702)828-3521, or by emailing homicide@lvmpd.com. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (702)385-5555 to make a report.
A veteran of the United States Marine Corp from 2007-2011, he was recognized for his service during Operation Enduring Freedom. He began working with Edmonds Police in 2018 and graduated from police academy in March 2019 at #1 overall in his class, after which he served as a patrol officer.
Officer Steffins is survived by his wife, parents, siblings, and two children. EPD says they will work closely with the family to provide them with assistance and support.
Chief Michelle Bennett said in a statement, "This is a tragic loss for our agency when our staff and the entire region is already in a state of mourning for other fallen officers. While we grieve with heavy hearts, our peer support program members are actively engaging with our staff. Tyler was a valued member of our police family whose infectious smile and contagious laugh endeared him to his peers.
"We will miss him terribly but cherish the times we had with him. We remain committed to providing quality service to our community even during the most trying of times."