On Wednesday, an off-duty firefighter administers life saving measures to a motorcyclist involved in crash with logging truck at the intersection of US-95 and SH-13.
Sixty-nine-year-old Frederic Smith was traveling on a motorcycle with a group of other riders when they pulled out in front of 39-year-old Nicholas Bendawald on southbound US-95.
Bendawald attempted to stop but was unable to striking Smith.
An off duty Meridian Fire Deputy Chief Fire Marshall was traveling through the area and helped Smith before he was transported to Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville and then flown to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
The roadway was blocked for about three and a half hours. The investigation is ongoing.